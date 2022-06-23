4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said that an emergency cabinet meeting was held on Wednesday, to discuss assistance for the people affected by the earthquake. "In addition to helping the people affected by the earthquake, all relevant organizations were tasked to send rescue teams," he said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the epicentre was 44 kilometres from Khost city, and it measured 6.1 on the Richter scale.

The disaster comes as Afghanistan continues to struggle with a severe economic crisis since the Taliban took over, as US-led international forces withdrew following two decades of war.

Over this incident, India expressed condolences to the victims and their families impacted by the tragic earthquake in Afghanistan.

India said it remains committed to providing assistance and support in this hour of need.

"India expresses sympathy and condolences to the victims and their families, and to all those impacted by the tragic earthquake in Afghanistan. We share the grief of the people of Afghanistan and remain committed to providing assistance and support in this hour of need," said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The US also expressed grief over this incident. In a statement, the White House on Wednesday (local time) quoted a statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and said, "The United States is deeply saddened to see the devastating earthquake that took the lives of at least 1,000 people in Afghanistan." (ANI)