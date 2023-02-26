4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 26 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 273 km east northeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 02:14:52 am IST on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 26-02-2023, 02:14:52 IST, Lat: 38.10 & Long: 73.39, Depth: 180 Km, Location: 273km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Sunday.

The quake struck at a depth of 180 kilometres, at a latitude of 38.10 and a longitude of 73.39. (ANI)