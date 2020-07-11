Kabul [Afghanistan], July 11 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Hindukush region on Saturday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
As per NCS, the tremors were felt at 09:50 am today.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Hindukush
ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2020 11:27 IST
