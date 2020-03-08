43 people rescued after coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China

Beijing [China], Mar 8 (ANI): At least 43 people have been rescued after a hotel used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in east China's Fujian Province, said local authorities on Saturday evening (local time).
The Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a work team to the Quanzhou area to help with rescue and investigate the cause of the accident, Xinhua reported.
The ministry also urged all-out efforts to rescue the victims and emphasized the prevention of secondary disasters, while ensuring the safety of rescue teams.
A preliminary report said about 70 people were trapped. A total of 147 rescue workers have been sent to the scene of the incident. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Mar 08, 2020 03:55 IST
