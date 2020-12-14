433 people have died due to COVID-19 in last seven days in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 14 (ANI): Four hundred and thirty-three people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Pakistan in the last seven days with an average of 61.8 coronavirus deaths per day, according to the data provided by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

The NCOC data shows a total of 20,493 COVID-19 infections were recorded across the country in the last seven days with a daily average of nearly 3,000 cases, Geo News reported.

Pakistan on Monday recorded 2,362 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths as the nationwide tally of fatalities went up to 8,832, ARY News reported. The total count of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan now stands at 440,787.



The number of active cases in the country has gone up to 47,236. Of these 2,456 people are under critical care.

Pakistan government warned on December 9 that it would shut down more sectors if the public continued to violate coronavirus Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs).

The federal government has already made face masks mandatory in public spaces, limited large public gatherings to 300, banned indoor weddings, closed shrines, cinemas, and theatres, and instructed public and private offices to adopt work-from-home policy and 50 per cent occupancy, according to Geo News. (ANI)

