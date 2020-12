Khabarovsk Krai [Russia], December 1 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Russia's Sovetskaya Gavan on Tuesday.



The tremors were felt at 22:54:34 UTC (4:24 am IST), said United States Geological Survey.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit 88 km south-southeast of Sovetskaya Gavan in Russia at 22:54:34 UTC (4:24 am IST)," said USGS Earthquake.(ANI)