4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Jayapura

Jayapura [Indonesia], March 22 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck 4 km north-north west of Jayapura, Indonesia on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Jayapura is the capital and largest city of the Indonesian province of Papua.



The earthquake occurred at 01:02:45 (UTC+05:30) and hit Jayapura, Indonesia on Wednesday, at a depth of 32.8 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 2.498°S and 140.704°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)

