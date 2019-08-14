4.6 magnitude quake hits Xizang on Indo-China border

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale struck off Xizang province located on the border of India and China, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said here on Wednesday.

The tremor struck at a depth of 82 kilometers, between Latitudes 29.72 North and Longitude 94.18 East.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property as a result of the quake.

