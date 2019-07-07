4.6 magnitude quake jolts Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 6 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale struck Kathmandu on Saturday evening.

The tremor was felt around 4:15 p.m. (local time), according to the Nepal Seismology Center (NSC).

No damage or injuries have been reported.

According to the NSC, the epicentre of the quake was at Sallaghari in Bhaktapur. (ANI)

