460 children killed due to violence in Afghanistan during first half of 2021: UNICEF

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 6 (ANI): The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in its latest report said that at least 460 children were killed due to relentless violence in the first six months of the current year in Afghanistan.

The report also cited the killing of "nine members of one family, including four girls and two boys," who were reportedly killed on Thursday morning, "when an explosive remnant of war detonated inside a home in Kunduz," reported TOLOnews.

The report also stated that three other children were injured. It emphasised that the lives of thousands of people in Afghanistan have been affected by the waves of four decades of conflict.

A 6-year-old boy named Hibatullah who lost his leg during the conflict in Nangarhar said that he is now dependent on an artificial leg.

Hibatullah's father, Abdullah said, "My son was hit with a bullet in a clash in Nangarhar. He was hospitalized for a long time and then his leg was amputated."



He emphasised that the family became hopeless. Further, Abdullah said that the child is now under "treatment by the Red Cross and (they) made an artificial leg for him."

Mohammad Fahim, a therapist, stated that every day, 10 to 15 children who are brought to him struggle with brain freeze.

He termed the situation very dangerous and blamed the war for such incidents.

The UNICEF also expressed concerns over the condition of Afghan children.

"We are also concerned about the number of children killed by explosive devices so far this year. The death of one child is heartbreaking," said Samantha Mort, chief of communication, advocacy and civic engagement for UNICEF, according to TOLOnews.

For years Afghan children have been struggling with poverty and malnutrition, according to UNICEF. (ANI)

