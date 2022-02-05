46pc Pakistanis reject Imran Khan's brand of corrupt-free governance, says poll

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 5 (ANI): More than 45 per cent of Pakistanis do not agree with their Prime Minister Imran Khan's self-proclamation brand of giving corruption-free governance, a media report said on Saturday.

As many as 62 per cent of people consider the wrong distribution of tickets for ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) loss in provincial polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while 30 pc think it was due to corruption, The News International newspaper reported.

This damning poll stands contrary to claims made by Imran Khan party spokespersons who described him as a new corruption-free brand.



This outlook of the Pakistani public was revealed in another opinion poll, conducted by the Pulse Consultants using a sample size of 2000 people, the report added.

This poll comes at a time when Imran Khan's China visit -- first in the last two years -- points to Islamabad's financial dependence on Beijing, especially as the West continues to ignore Pakistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister -- who is in Beijing -- on Friday invited Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan and benefit from the business-friendly policies of the PTI-led government, Geo News reported.

Imran Khan, during a series of meetings with the executives of Chinese state-owned and private corporate sectors, underlined that Pakistan was offering a conducive environment for investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). (ANI)

