47 lakh people repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): 47 lakh people have been repatriated under the Vande Bharat Mission, informed Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday.



Speaking at his weekly press briefing, Srivastava said: "Phase nine of this mission is presently operational since January 1 and till date, an estimated 1,12,000 people have been repatriated under this phase from 24 countries through 591 international flights."

As of January 13, 47 lakh people have been repatriated under the mission.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions. (ANI)

