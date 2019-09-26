Representative Image
4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Nepal

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 20:25 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 26 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale struck Nepal on Thursday, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 6:49 pm (local time), was located at the Gorkha-Lamjung district border.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake.
"We felt the jolt and we rushed out of the house. It was immense and we are still afraid to go inside our house," Puna Devi Dhakal, a resident of Lamjung district told ANI.
The NSC said the quake was an aftershock of the massive 2015 earthquake which claimed lives of an estimated 9000 people and injured 22,000 others.
Aftershocks are the earthquakes of lesser magnitude that follow the mainshocks. Depending on the size of the mainshock, aftershocks can continue for weeks, months, and even years, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS). (ANI)

