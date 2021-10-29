4,892 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Vietnam over the past 24 hours

Hanoi [Vietnam], October 29 (ANI/VOVWORLD): According to the Ministry of Health of Vietnam, from 17:00 on October 27 to 17:00 on October 28, 4,892 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in the country, including 16 imported ones. In the meantime, 1.649 patients have recovered, 54 people have died.



To date, a total of 905,477 infected have been identified in the country. According to this indicator, Vietnam ranks 40th among 223 countries and territories of the world, and in terms of the proportion of infected per one million people - 152nd place.

A total of 813.963 people recovered, 21.910 people died, which is 2.5 per cent of the total number of infected. More than 77 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been used in the country, more than 22.5 million people have been vaccinated with a second dose. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

