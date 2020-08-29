5 Afghan security force personnel, civilian hurt in blast in Afghanistan's Paktia

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 29 (ANI): As many as five Afghan security force personnel and a civilian were injured in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's Paktia province on Saturday, TOLO news reported.

"At least five security force members and a civilian were wounded in a roadside bomb blast in Gardez city, Paktia province," Deputy Governor Abdul Wali Sahi was quoted as saying.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blast. (ANI)

