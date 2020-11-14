5 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack in northern Takhar province

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Five soldiers have been confirmed dead as the Taliban terrorists attacked army posts in Khawaja Ghar district of Afghanistan's northern Takhar province on Saturday, district governor Mohammad Omar Omar said.



The armed terrorists stormed security checkpoints in Hawa Shinasi area outside district headquarters in the wee hours of Saturday, triggering a gun battle, the official said, adding that five soldiers were killed and five others injured in the fighting.

He said the Taliban have suffered casualties but did not give an exact figure.

The Taliban outfit has yet to make comment. (ANI/Xinhua)

