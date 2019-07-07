5 children dead, 4 injured after water tank collapses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Kohat [Pakistan], July 6 (ANI): Five children lost their lives while four others were injured after a newly constructed water tank in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohat fell over them on Saturday.
The wounded were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital Kohat, according to Radio Pakistan.
Two of the wounded are in critical condition. (ANI)
