5 civilians injured as Houthis launch projectile at Saudi Arabia

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Five civilians were injured when Houthi rebels launched a military projectile towards Saudi Arabia's Jizan (Jazan), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports.

The explosion of the projectile damaged two houses, a grocery store and three cars, SPA said in the early hours of Tuesday.

The attack led to the injury of three Saudi nationals and two Yemeni citizens. All of them were taken to the hospital.



US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Monday that the US was considering taking additional steps to hold the leaders of the Houthi rebel movement in Yemen accountable for their latest attacks on neighboring Saudi Arabia.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia's air defenses intercepted several missile attacks, including a ballistic missile fired toward the capital Riyadh.

On Sunday, Price said the US was calling on Houthis to end attacks and engage in constructive dialogue with UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and US Special Envoy Tim Lenderking with the goal of bringing peace to Yemen.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting an air campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015, at the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi. (ANI/Sputnik)

