5 civilians killed in mortar attack in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Kandahar [Afghanistan], August 2 (ANI): At least five civilians were killed when a mortar shell struck a taxi in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province on Sunday, reported Anadolu Agency citing a police statement.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Kandahar city amid clashes between the Taliban and security forces.

Meanwhile, police spokesman Jamal Naser blamed the Taliban for the attack, reported Anadolu Agency.

Earlier, flights were suspended at Afghanistan's second-biggest Kandahar international airport after rockets hit its runway. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.



Taliban also claimed over running multiple security check posts in Lashkargah, capital of restive southern Helmand province.

The war between the Taliban and Afghan forces has intensified as foreign troops withdraw from the war-torn country.

Over the last few weeks, the Taliban captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province.

The Taliban seized over 193 district centres and 19 border districts, according to the Afghan foreign ministry.'

The Taliban have also taken control of 10 border crossing points across the country in Takhar, Kunduz, Badakhshan, Herat, and Farah provinces leading to the complete shutdown of cross-border movements and trade in these areas. (ANI)

