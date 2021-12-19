5 dead, 2 injured in road accident in China's Anhui province

Beijing [China], December 19 (ANI): Five people have been confirmed dead and two others injured, in a road accident on Saturday in Mengcheng County, east China's Anhui Province.



The accident took place at around 1 p.m. Saturday when a sport utility vehicle (SUV) careered off the road into a ditch in Jinniu Village, Xinhua reported

All seven passengers have been rushed to the hospital and five were later confirmed dead. Among the two people injured, one is suffering from light injuries and medics are making an all-out effort to treat the other child passenger.

Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. (ANI)

