TS Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations) Ministry of External Affairs. (File Photo)
TS Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations) Ministry of External Affairs. (File Photo)

5 Indian sailors released from Nigeria returning home today

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 00:38 IST

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The five Indian sailors who were kidnapped from a ship in Nigeria earlier this year, will return to Mumbai on Monday following their release, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.
"Our seafarers on MT Apecus - Sudeep, Chirag, Avinash, Ankit & Ravi, who have been released from captivity in Nigeria, are returning to Mumbai tomorrow," TS Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations) Ministry of External Affairs said.
The five seafarers were abducted by pirates in Nigeria from the vessel MT Apecus on April 19, this year. After more than 70 days in captivity, they were released recently and reached the safe custody following the joint efforts by MEA and Nigerian authorities.
"I am happy to share that due to sustained efforts of various stakeholders including Ministry of Shipping, the Directorate General of Shipping and the High Commission of India, Abujam, Nigeria, the kidnapped India seafarers were successfully released and have reached the safe custody of the authorities," Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya had informed on Saturday.
To deal with the said matter, the Central government had set up an Inter-Ministerial Group of Officers (IMGO) under the Ministry of Shipping. The Ministry continuously coordinated with various agencies to work towards the early release of seafarers.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also taken up the issue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, after the father of Sudeep Chaudhary, a resident of Odisha, had appealed to him for his intervention in the matter.
Praising Jaishankar and Mandaviya for the release of the sailors, Union Minister Pradhan had tweeted, "Thank you S Jaishankar, Mansukh Mandaviya and all the stakeholders for their efforts in securing the release of 5 Indian seafarers including that of Sudeep Chowdhary from Odisha who was amongst our citizens kidnapped by pirates in Nigeria." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 19:10 IST

White House press secretary left all bruised after brawl with...

Seoul [South Korea], June 30 (ANI): The new White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, got into a brawl with North Korean officials on Sunday outside a meeting room where US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were talking privately on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 18:35 IST

Beautiful couple, beauty and the beast: Trump praises Pompeo and...

Pyeongtaek, [South Korea], June 30 (ANI): Addressing the United States officials stationed at Osan Air Base here after his unprecedented meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, President Donald Trump on Sunday called his daughter Ivanka Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on stage and re

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 17:23 IST

Pak Bar Council's nation-wide strike on July 2 to protest...

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 30 (ANI): The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Sunday announced to observe a nationwide strike on July 2 to protest against the filing of reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and the Sindh High Court's Justice K K Agha.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 16:21 IST

Wonderful, Trump on meeting Kim

Seoul [South Korea], June 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday termed his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as "wonderful" and said it was a great honour for him to step on the soil of the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 15:35 IST

8 killed in Kandahar's blast

Kandahar [Afghanistan], June 30 (ANI): At least eight people were killed in a bomb blast by Taliban on Sunday morning in the Maroof district of Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 15:10 IST

Pakistan receives $500 mn from Qatar

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 30 (ANI): In what comes as a relief to cash-strapped Pakistan, Qatar has deposited the first tranche of USD 500 million in the State Bank of Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 14:34 IST

Jimmy Carter was terrible president: Trump

Osaka [Japan], June 30 (ANI): A day after Jimmy Carter called Donald Trump presidency 'illegitimate', US president took dig at former president, calling him a terrible leader.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 13:05 IST

Trump meets Kim in N Korea, scripts history

Seoul [South Korea], June 30 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, making him the first sitting US president to set foot in the former enemy territory.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:11 IST

Trump again attacks Census 2020 for not having question on citizenship

Seoul [South Korea] June 30 (ANI): Continuing his attack on the upcoming census, President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the exercise costs "billions" and is not effective as it does not include any question on citizenship.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 10:39 IST

Trump, Kim to meet at Inter-Korean border

Seoul [South Korea], June 30 (ANI): In a fresh bid to restart stalled denuclearisation talks, US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Inter-Korean border.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 07:12 IST

If you don't do it now, it'll never happen: Trump on...

Osaka [Japan], June 30 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said that there will never be an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement if one is not negotiated during his presidency.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 06:16 IST

US agrees to end trade dispute with China, Huawei allowed to buy...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 30 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump in a series of tweets on Saturday said he had a great meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka where he also agreed to continue negotiations over the stalled trade talks betwe

Read More
iocl