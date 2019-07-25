Representative image
5 killed, 10 injured as blasts rock Kabul

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:21 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 25 (ANI): Five people were killed and 10 others were injured in three coordinated blasts that hit Kabul on Thursday.
Minutes after the first explosion was reported in a civilian bus, a second blast occurred in the city, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.
The third explosion was a suicide attack, the Afghan Ministry of Defence said.
The death toll is expected to rise. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:29 IST

Johnson overhauls UK cabinet, appoints hard Brexiteers including...

London [UK], July 25 (ANI): Hours after taking charge as the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson on Wednesday overhauled the cabinet, giving key roles to leading Brexiteers and firing supporters of his rival former Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 09:57 IST

Never bowed down to anyone: Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is being snubbed by the country's opposition for "begging" abroad, on Thursday asserted that he never bowed down to anyone.

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 07:19 IST

Sri Lanka approves visa-on-arrival scheme for India from August 1

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 25 (ANI): Sri Lanka has granted approval to issue on-arrival visa to tourists from countries, including India and China, aiming to revive its flagging tourism sector after the deadly Easter bombings.

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 07:10 IST

Attackers of Sri Lanka Easter Sunday bombings were inspire by ISIS

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 25 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Easter attacks that killed more than 250 people were carried out by local groups who drew inspiration from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) group, a top investigator said on Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 06:50 IST

Boeing raises possibility of halting 737 Max production

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Boeing on Wednesday (local time) said that it was considering the possibility of halting the production of 737 Max if the grounding of the aircraft continues further.

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 06:50 IST

Suicide bomber kills 6 officials, injures mayor in Somalia's Capital

Mogadishu [Somalia], July 25 (ANI): At least six people were killed and the mayor of Mogadishu suffered serious injuries in a suicide attack inside his office during a high-level security meeting on Wednesday (local time).

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 04:34 IST

North Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea

Seoul [South Korea], July 25 (ANI): North Korea on Thursday fired two unidentified projectiles from near its east coast town of Wonsan into the East Sea, the South Korean military said.

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 04:33 IST

Western Europe hits record temperature

Berlin [Germany], July 25 (ANI): Parts of Western Europe, including Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Britain on Wednesday recorded the highest temperatures this summer season with the mercury soaring above than 40 degrees Celsius.

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 02:27 IST

Russia Probe 'not a witch hunt', says Robert Mueller

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Former US special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday testified that his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election was "not a witch hunt," pushing back on President Donald Trump's claims in his first-ever congressional testimony.

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 01:59 IST

Muller dubs Trump's WikiLeaks praise as 'problematic'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Former US special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday asserted that he found statements by Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign praising WikiLeaks, "problematic."

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 01:41 IST

UK will exit EU on Oct 31, assures Boris Johnson

London [UK], July 25 (ANI): UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday promised that Britain will exit from the European Union on October 31. He asserted that his 'new and better deal' will pave the way for Britain to develop a new and exciting partnership with the rest of Europe based on free

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 01:09 IST

Nepal floods: Death toll reaches 108

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 25 (ANI): The death toll in floods and landslides triggered by incessant rains since last two week in Nepal has risen to 108, with 33 others still missing, the country's Home Ministry said on Wednesday.

