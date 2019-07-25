Kabul [Afghanistan], July 25 (ANI): Five people were killed and 10 others were injured in three coordinated blasts that hit Kabul on Thursday.
Minutes after the first explosion was reported in a civilian bus, a second blast occurred in the city, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.
The third explosion was a suicide attack, the Afghan Ministry of Defence said.
The death toll is expected to rise. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
5 killed, 10 injured as blasts rock Kabul
ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:21 IST
