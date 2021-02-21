5 killed, 2 wounded in Kabul explosions: Police

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 20 (ANI): Five people were killed and two were wounded in three separate explosions in Kabul on Saturday morning, TOLO News reported citing police.

The first explosion happened at around 8 am in Darulaman Road in the west of Kabul in which two people were wounded, police said, adding that the blast targeted a corolla vehicle.

The second explosion happened in the Kart-e-Parwan area in Kabul's PD4 at around 8:15 am in which three people, including a woman, were killed, said the police. This also targeted a corolla vehicle.

The third explosion happened in the Pul-e-Wahdat area in Kabul's PD3 at around 1:20 am in which two people were killed, police said.

No one yet has claimed the responsibility for the explosion yet, including the Taliban.



More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, data collected by TOLO News shows that 51 people were killed and 70 more were wounded in security and crime incidents in Kabul from January 20 to February.

The data shows that 66 security and crime incidents happened in Kabul during this time that indicates a slight increase in security and crime incidents in Kabul compared to a month before.

The findings show that 39 IED explosions, 8 cases of assassination and armed attacks and 20 crime incidents happened in Kabul between January 20 and February 19.

In the latest incident, two university lecturers were killed in a magnetic IED blast near Kabul University on Thursday.

According to the findings, most of the incidents have happened in Kabul's PD5, PD7, PD10, PD12 and PD2, reported TOLO News. (ANI)

