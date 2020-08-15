5 killed, 5 injured in Taliban attack in Afghanistan's Uruzgan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 15 (ANI): At least five Afghan security force members were killed and five injured in a Taliban attack in Uruzgan province, according to provincial governor's spokesperson Zelgai Ebadi.

The attack took place on Friday night on the outskirts of Tarinkot city, the centre of Uruzgan province, Ebadi was quoted by TOLOnews as saying.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

