5 killed after roof collapse in Pakistan's Punjab

Punjab [Pakistan], August 2 (ANI): At least five children were killed, and three injured after the roof of a room collapsed in the Lodhran district of Pakistan's Punjab province, local media reported on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the construction equipment for the roof of the adjoining house was placed on the house's old roof, causing it to collapse under the weight, reported The Express Tribune.

On July 21, at least eight people, including two minors belonging to the same family, died while several others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents in different parts of the country, The Express Tribune reported citing officials and rescuers.



Intermittent monsoon showers continued to pummel Pakistan's Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, inundating the low-lying areas, damaging houses and causing road accidents.

A light rain was also reported from Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

Two children of a family died in their sleep, while three other children and the house-owner and his wife sustained multiple injuries after the roof of their house collapsed in Kamal Khel village of district Kohat due to heavy downpour in the city, the local police said.

Heavy rains in the Barkhan district of Balochistan have caused flooding in local streams and cut off the city's land connection with rural areas. Strong winds uprooted trees and signboards in different cities of Punjab as well. Two motorcyclists were killed when a factory wall collapsed on Samundri Road in Faisalabad.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed regret over the loss of lives due to rains. "Rescue and concerned district administration should ensure timely relief to the victims," Khan said. (ANI)

