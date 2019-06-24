Representative Image
Representative Image

5 killed in Bangladesh train crash, probe ordered

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 14:57 IST

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jun 24 (ANI): At least five people were killed and 67 others were injured after an intercity train derailed in Moulvibazar district late on Sunday.
Police and railway officials said that five coaches of Dhaka-bound Upaban Express train, coming from Sylhet veered off the tracks at around 11:40 pm (local time), after a culvert over the Barochhara Canal broke down, Dhaka Tribune reported.
Two of the coaches fell into the canal and one of them overturned, authorities said.
In the wake of the accident, train services between Sylhet and the rest of the country have been suspended.
The number of casualties is expected to rise as rescue and search operation is underway.
A four-member committee has been formed to investigate the mishap. "Railway Chief Mechanical Engineer Md Mizanur Rahman will lead the probe committee," Secretary of Railway Ministry Mofazzel Hossain said on Monday.
The committee has been asked by the government to submit a report within three working days.
Out of the five deceased persons, three of them are females and two are males, said Moulvibazar Civil Surgeon Dr. Shahjahan Kabir.
"Moreover, 67 passengers have been injured. Of them, 20 are in critical condition and undergoing treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital," he said.
Passengers of the ill-fated train said that the derailment was caused due to overcrowding, adding that people were standing in the walkways or near the doors.
"There was no space inside the train bogies. People were standing crammed against each other and heading for their destinations," the newspaper quoted Rafiq Ali, a passenger who escaped unhurt in the accident.
Authorities are suspecting that overcrowding and additional coaches attached to the intercity train could be the cause of the fatal crash.
"Additional bogies were attached to this train. These bogies have very old suspensions which can cause such accidents. At the same time, the speed which the train maintained when the accident happened should also be considered. However, primarily it is believed that overloading is the prime reason," Kulaura Railway Junction Traffic Inspector (TIC) Ataur Rahman said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:44 IST

PPP to challenge ban on using the word 'selected' for Imran Khan in House

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 24 (ANI): The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Monday said that it will challenge the ban imposed by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly for addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan using the word "selected".

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 13:56 IST

Paramount Bed's latest nursing facility displayed at ISPRM 2019

Kobe [Japan], June 24 (ANI): The new rehabilitation devices of Paramount Bed, a pioneer of medical beds, was displayed during an exhibition in the International Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 13:18 IST

3 terrorists killed in Karachi, claims Pakistan police

Karachi [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI): Three terrorists were killed in an operation conducted by Pakistani armed forces in Karachi late on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 11:45 IST

Earthquake of 7.3 magnitude strikes Indonesia's Tanimbar islands

Banda [Indonesia], June 24 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's Tanimbar islands in The Banda sea on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 11:42 IST

Will India Join the Regional Economic Comprehensive Partnership?

Singapore, June 24 (ANI): Thailand, the current chair of ASEAN, has urged participating countries to rapidly conclude negotiations on an agreement to the Regional Economic Comprehensive Partnership (RCEP).

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 10:56 IST

UK falling behind in race to engage with 'rising India': British...

London [UK], June 24 (ANI): The United Kingdom is "falling behind" in the global race to engage with the "rising India", said a key British Parliamentary committee in its report.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 09:57 IST

Former Pak Foreign Minister passes away

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI): Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Abdul Sattar passed away on Sunday. He was 88.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 09:13 IST

Locusts from Iran endanger cotton crops in Pakistan

Sindh [Pakistan], Jun 24 (ANI): Things don't seem to be looking up for Pakistan's economy, as a locust attack from Iran has put around 2,00,000 acres of cotton crop in the line of devastation in Sindh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 08:43 IST

Angry Pak cricket fans tear down anti-Pak posters outside Lord's stadium

London [UK], June 24 (ANI): A group of Pakistani cricket fans tore down posters and banners put up by Baloch activists outside Lord's Cricket stadium highlighting the deplorable human right conditions in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 07:03 IST

Former Afghan PM praises Pak's role in peace process

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 24 (ANI): Afghanistan's former Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Sunday lauded Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process, during a visit to the country for a conference.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 06:13 IST

Himachal CM on four-day visit to UAE to woo investors

Dubai [UAE] Jun 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is on a four-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates in a bid to attract investment to his State in various sectors including horticulture and tourism.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 05:16 IST

1 killed, 7 injured after Houthis attack Saudi's Abha airport

Abha [Saudi Arabia], Jun 24 (ANI): A Syrian national was killed while seven other people were injured after Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked the Abha International Airport here on Sunday, according to the Arab Coalition's spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki.

Read More
iocl