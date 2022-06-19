5 killed in China after building collapses due to heavy rain

Nanning [China], June 19 (ANI): At least five people were killed after a wooden building collapsed in a village as the heavy rain lashed the parts of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said local authorities on Saturday.

China's meteorological department said torrential rain lashed Rongshui Miao Autonomous County and Rongan County, under the city of Liuzhou, from Friday night to Saturday morning, with precipitation of up to 385.6 mm in some areas, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The media report said that five people went missing in Gudu Village of Rongshui county after a wooden building collapsed. A team of over 100 people from local emergency management, natural resources, firefighting, and health departments has been dispatched for rescue operations.



The county government said that the search operation ended after all five missing persons were found dead.

The people living in the nearby areas were shifted to safe places. The traffic in the area resumed after a while and the water supply was also restored, Xinhua reported.

The repairing work for the Power supply and communication signals is underway.

According to forecasts, heavy rains are expected to lash the province until June 21. (ANI)

