5 killed in Philippines earthquake; over 200 aftershocks registered

Manila [Philippines], Oct 17 (ANI): Five people were killed after an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Philippines' southern province of North Cotabato on Wednesday, local officials said on Thursday.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 7:37 pm (local time), was registered at a shallow depth of 2 kilometres, about 23 kilometres southwest of Makilala town, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Among the casualties include a seven-year-old child, who died in her house after one of the walls collapsed onto her as a result of the quake, reported Xinhua news agency.

Provincial disaster officials said at least 17 people were injured in Makilala town. At least 60 others also injured in Tulunan town in North Cotabato, and in Magsaysay and Digos in Davao del Sur, media reports suggest.

As many as 200 aftershocks have been registered since the tremor struck. (ANI)

