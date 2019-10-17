Representative image
5 killed in Philippines earthquake; over 200 aftershocks registered

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 08:23 IST

Manila [Philippines], Oct 17 (ANI): Five people were killed after an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Philippines' southern province of North Cotabato on Wednesday, local officials said on Thursday.
The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 7:37 pm (local time), was registered at a shallow depth of 2 kilometres, about 23 kilometres southwest of Makilala town, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
Among the casualties include a seven-year-old child, who died in her house after one of the walls collapsed onto her as a result of the quake, reported Xinhua news agency.
Provincial disaster officials said at least 17 people were injured in Makilala town. At least 60 others also injured in Tulunan town in North Cotabato, and in Magsaysay and Digos in Davao del Sur, media reports suggest.
As many as 200 aftershocks have been registered since the tremor struck. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:28 IST

Pompeo will travel to Jerusalem, Brussels after trip to Turkey

Washington D.C. [US], Oct 17 (ANI): The State Department on Wednesday said that US State Secretary Mike Pompeo will travel to Jerusalem and NATO headquarters in Brussels after his visit to Turkey on Thursday with Vice President Mike Pence.

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:23 IST

US military carries out airstrikes on its weapons storage site...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Two US fighter jets conducted pre-planned airstrikes on Wednesday targetting an American munitions storage bunker in Syria to destroy munitions and other equipment left behind following the withdrawal of its troops from the country, two United States defence official

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 08:41 IST

President Kovind embarks on 7-day visit to Philippines, Japan

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday departed for an official seven-day visit to the Philippines and Japan with an aim to expand the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 08:11 IST

35 killed in bus accident in western Saudi Arabia

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 17 (ANI): As many as 35 people were killed and four others injured in a bus accident in the west of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, local media reported.

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 07:00 IST

Dems blame Trump of having meltdown during White House meeting

Washington [US], Oct 17 (ANI): House Speaker Nancy Pelosi clashed with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, (local time) with both of them describing each other's conduct during a meeting at White House on Syria as 'meltdown'.

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 06:13 IST

Boxer Patrick Day dies days after being knocked out in bout with...

Chicago [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Days after being knocked out during the bout with Charles Conwell, Boxer Patrick Day died on Wednesday (local time).

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 05:04 IST

'Don't be a fool', said Trump warning Erdogan against Syria offensive

Washington [US], Oct 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has written a letter to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatening him against Syria offensive and asking him 'not to be a fool'.

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 04:37 IST

Former US President Barack Obama backs Canada's Trudeau for...

Ottawa [Canada], Oct 17 (ANI): Former US President Barack Obama on Wednesday (local time) urged Canadians to back their incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for another term in office.

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 03:51 IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla meets Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic

Belgrade [Serbia], Oct 17 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called on Ana Brnabic, Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, in Belgrade on Wednesday.

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 02:13 IST

Amid Syrian offensive, Turkish President postpones his visit to Pakistan

Ankara [Turkey], Oct 17 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has postponed his visit to Pakistan scheduled for later this month amid his country's ongoing military offensive in Syria.

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 01:41 IST

Kurdistan Workers' Party worse than ISIS, says Donald Trump

Washington [US], Oct 17 : Days after his decision to pull US Forces out of northern Syria, President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is worse than the ISIS.

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 01:16 IST

Pakistan: Days ahead of 'Azadi March', JUI-F Chief rules out...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 17 (ANI): Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), a major right-wing political party, on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government.

