5 killed in road mishap in two Afghan provinces

Taluqan [Afghanistan] November 7 (ANI): A total of five persons were killed and two others were injured in road accidents in two northern Afghan provinces of Takhar and Badakhshan, international media reported citing sources on Sunday.



Quoting Assadullah Hoshman at the district hospital, Xinhua News Agency reported that three Taliban members were killed and two others were injured after a pick-up truck veered off a road in Chal district in Takhar province this morning.

Mohammad Hassan at the provincial police directorate said a driver, who fell asleep while driving, and a passenger taking the truck he drove were killed as the truck hit a rock in the mountainous Raghistan district in the neighbouring Badakhshan province on Saturday night. (ANI)

