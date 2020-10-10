5 people killed, 9 injured in roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's Helmand Province

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 10 (ANI): At least five people were killed and nine sustained injuries in a roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's Helmand Province on Saturday morning, TOLO news reported.



Omar Zwak, the spokesman for Helmand governor, was quoted as saying that at least five people were killed and nine more were wounded in a roadside bomb explosion in Gereshk district, Helmand province.

Earlier today, two persons were killed and 10 sustained injuries in a roadside bomb explosion in Herat-Kandahar Highway. (ANI)

