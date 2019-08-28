Zhejiang [China], Aug 28 (ANI): At least five people lost their lives after a truck caught fire in a tunnel here, according to local authorities.
The five deceased were amongst the 36 injured who had been rushed to the hospital following the incident, as per Xinhua.
Investigations have been launched to ascertain the cause behind the mishap. (ANI)
5 people killed after truck catches fire in China
ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 04:28 IST
Zhejiang [China], Aug 28 (ANI): At least five people lost their lives after a truck caught fire in a tunnel here, according to local authorities.