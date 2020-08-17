5 Taliban terrorists killed, 4 injured in clashes with Afghan forces in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Five terrorists of the Taliban group were killed and four others were injured in clashes with the Afghan forces in the Dangam district of the northeastern province of Kunar, the Afghan army's eastern division, known as the 201 Selab Corps, said on Sunday in a statement.

"Last night, terrorists attacked [the Afghan] security checkpoints and in response to the attack, five insurgents were killed and four others were injured," the statement read.

The division added that one civilian was injured in the attack.

The Taliban has not yet commented on the incident. (ANI/Sputnik)

