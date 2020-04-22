5 Taliban terrorists killed, 4 injured in operation by Afghan forces in Zabul

Zabul [Afghanistan], April 22 (Sputnik/ANI): Afghan forces on Wednesday killed five Taliban terrorists and injured four others in an operation in southern Zabul province.

"Five militants were killed and four others were injured in the operation," the local police chief said in a statement said.

During the operation, the Afghan National Police also seized 10 motorcycles, two radio stations, and several lights and heavy weapons units.

Violent clashes in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the United States on February 29. The agreement was set to pave the way for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country within 14 months, and the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government. (Sputnik/ANi)

