5 Taliban terrorists killed by Afghan forces in Takhar province

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jun 23 (ANI): Five terrorists were killed and four others sustained injuries in an exchange of fire between Afghan forces and Taliban in the country's northern province of Takhar on Sunday.

Army spokesperson Abdul Hadi Jamal said that the armed clashes broke out on Sunday morning in the Chahab district of the province. Three security personnel also sustained injuries in the incident, reported Xinhua news agency.

There was no immediate comment from the Taliban regarding the operation.

Afghanistan is facing an unstable political and security situation due to the activities of the Taliban and the Islamic State.

The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) frequently conduct joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country. (ANI)

