5 terrorists killed, Taliban commander injured in mine blast in Afghanistan

Faryab [Afghanistan], July 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Five Taliban terrorists were killed and a key commander, Mufti Ismael, sustained injury as a mine blast struck their car in Afghanistan's northern Faryab province on Sunday, police said.



"Taliban key commander Mufti Ismael after attending a Taliban commanders' meeting in Shirin Tagab district this afternoon were going to somewhere when a mine blast targeted his car killing five of his bodyguards and injuring him," a statement of the Faryab police said.

Taliban terrorists have overrun all seven districts of Faryab province and have been mounting pressure on the provincial capital Maimana city, 425 km northwest of Kabul.

The terrorist group has not commented on Sunday's incident. (ANI/Xinhua)

