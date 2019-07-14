50 dead due to flooding post incessant rains in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 14 : Incessant rainfall across the Himalayan nation since last week has increased the death toll to 50, the police said on Sunday.

Torrential monsoon rains since last Thursday caused floods and landslides especially in the eastern region and southern plains of Nepal. Transportation has also been disrupted in all major highways.

The police said that around 25 people have been injured and search operation is underway as more than 33 people are still missing.

A total of 27,380 police personnel have been deployed across the country for search and rescue operations. Around 8,856 personnel were deployed in Kathmandu valley, the police told The Himalayan Times on Sunday.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology in Nepal have also issued an alert regarding risks of flash floods in rivers flowing from the Chure region and hills of Sudur Paschim Province, Province 5 and small rivers flowing from Karnali Province. It has also said that there are high chances of flash floods in rivers flowing in the mid-hilly regions in Province 1, 2, 3 and Gandaki Province.

Meteorological Forecasting Division has said rainfall will continue for two to three days in most places across the country.

It has also said that obstructions are likely to occur because of low visibility in both airways and road transportation.

