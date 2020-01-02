5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Chile's Coquimbo

Coquimbo [Chile], Jan 02 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck near Coquimbo in Chile on Wednesday (local times).

No casualties have been reported yet. The tremors were felt at around 16:51:32 GMT.

Its epicentre was reported at a depth of 45.04 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said. (ANI)

