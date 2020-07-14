5.0-magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang

Beijing [China], July 13 (Xinhua/ANI): A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Huocheng County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 9:28 am on Monday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicentre was monitored at 44.42 degrees north latitude and 80.82 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 15 km, the CENC said. (Xinhua/ANI)

