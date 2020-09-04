5.0 magnitude quake strikes Japan's Fukui Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

Tokyo [Japan], September 4 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 on Friday struck the Reihoku District of Japan's Fukui Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at 9:10 am (local time), with its epicentre at a latitude of 36.1 degrees north and a longitude of 136.2 degrees east, and at depth of 10 kilometres.

The quake logged 5 lower in some parts of Fukui Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far, no tsunami warning has been issued. (ANI/Xinhua)

