50-yr-old woman died of coronavirus in US, confirms Trump

Washington (United States), Mar 01 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed the first death from coronavirus in the United States, saying a woman, who has other medical issues besides the virus, passed away overnight in Washington.

Trump also said 22 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the United States, adding that Washington is prepared to deal with the situation.

The US President also announced that he will meet with the largest pharmaceutical companies to discuss the development of coronavirus vaccine.

Administration "working around the clock so hard...it's a tough one. But a lot of progress has been made," said Trump, during a press briefing.

"We have 22 patients in the United States currently that have coronavirus. Unfortunately one patient passed away overnight," a woman in her 50s with other medical issues, according to the President. "Healthy individuals should be able to fully recover."

Trump said that he will be meeting with the largest pharmaceutical companies to discuss development of coronavirus vaccine. "Whatever the circumstances, we're prepared," he added.

Earlier in the day, the United States reported the first 'isolated' coronavirus case.

Coronavirus has spread to more than 45 countries including the UK, Singapore, Italy, France, Russia, Spain, and India.

The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak an international health emergency and said the global risk level remains high.

The US stock market fell for the seventh straight day amid fears of global economic damage from the escalating outbreak, and the Federal Reserve took the unusual step of issuing a statement to reassure the Americans.

In China - the epicentre of the deadly disease - the National Health Commission reported on Saturday at least 47 new coronavirus deaths, raising the death toll to 2,835 nationwide. (ANI)

