The Kartarpur corridor along the India-Pakistan border is nearly four kilometres away from Gurdaspur in Punjab, India.
The Kartarpur corridor along the India-Pakistan border is nearly four kilometres away from Gurdaspur in Punjab, India.

5,000 pilgrims can visit Kartarpur gurdwara every day: Sources

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:19 IST

Attari (Punjab) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Over 5,000 pilgrims can visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib through the corridor every day, said government sources on Wednesday.

"5,000 pilgrims can visit the holy Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib by using the corridor every day. Additional pilgrims, over and above the figure of 5,000, can visit on special occasions, subject to capacity expansion by Pakistan side," sources added.

Adding that Pakistan has conveyed its commitment to increase this number to the maximum possible, sources said: "The corridor will be operational round-the-clock throughout the year. The pilgrims will have a choice to visit either as individuals or in groups."

India and Pakistan">India and Pakistan have agreed to build a bridge at Budhi Ravi channel. According to officials, both the countries have agreed to the crossing point coordinates of the temporary service road, which is being built till the construction of the bridge is completed.

Pakistan has also agreed to offer visa-free travel to Indian pilgrims without any restrictions. As per the agreements, Indians holding OCI card too can visit the gurudwara using the corridor.

The two countries have also agreed upon emergency evacuation procedures, especially medical emergencies. For this, a direct line of communication between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistan Rangers will be used, sources said.

According to government officials added that both the sides have also agreed upon ensuring a safe and secure environment for the movement of pilgrims. India has requested Pakistan to accompany pilgrims every day for facilitating their visit.

In addition, Pakistan has agreed to make sufficient provision for preparation and distribution of 'Langar' and 'Prasad' for the pilgrims.

However, the third round of talks between Indian and Pakistani officials over the corridor concluded on Wednesday without finalising an agreement owing to certain differences on a few issues.

Pakistan insisted on charging a service fee for allowing pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, which was not agreeable in spirit to the Indian side.

Sources said that Pakistan showed its unwillingness to allow the presence of Indian Consular or Protocol officials in the gurdwara premises.

The Kartarpur corridor along the India-Pakistan border is nearly four kilometres away from Gurdaspur in Punjab, India. Once opened, this corridor will allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev passed away in 1539. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:02 IST

India opposes Pak service charge on Kartarpur pilgrims

Attari (Punjab) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): India and Pakistan on Wednesday failed to finalise an agreement on the Kartarpur corridor following differences over key issues including Islamabad's insistence on charge a fee for allowing pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:36 IST

Scrapping of special status to J-K is India's internal matter: Bhutan

Male [Maldives], Sept 4 (ANI): Bhutan on Wednesday said the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter of India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:28 IST

Pakistan: Bomb explosion hits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4 policemen injured

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, [Pakistan], (ANI): At least four policemen were injured in a "remote-controlled" bomb blast that targeted patrolling van in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lower Dir district on Wednesday, ARY reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:27 IST

Rajnath meets South Korea PM, appreciates 'peace', stability' in...

Seoul [South Korea], Sept 4 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a visit to South Korea, met its Prime Minister Lee Nak-Yon and appreciated Seoul's efforts in attaining ''peace and stability'' in the Korean Peninsula.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:13 IST

Evidence emerges in Yemen of Al Qaeda-Muslim Brotherhood...

Sanaa (Yemen) Sept 4 (ANI): Many evidences have emerged from the role of terrorist outfits in the recent escalation in conflicts in Southern Yemen, via social media, the sources have confirmed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:05 IST

India urges UK to act against those who vandalised High...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday urged the UK government to take action against the miscreants who were involved in vandalising the properties of Indian High Commission in London.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:36 IST

ISIS and Al Qaeda building deep state in Maldives: Former...

Male [Maldives], Sept 4 (ANI): Terming radical Islam as the biggest challenge in Indian Ocean region, former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed on Wednesday said the Al Qaeda and the ISIS are creating a "deep state" in the Maldives and are capturing strategic positions in security institutions. Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:23 IST

Pakistan most dangerous country to deal with: Former US Defence...

Washington D.C. [United States], Sept 4 (ANI): Former US Defence Secretary James Mattis has called Pakistan "the most dangerous country" he had to deal with.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:53 IST

Russia plans to set up above 20 nuclear power units in India in...

Vladivostok [Russia], Sep 4 (ANI): Russia on Wednesday said that it is planning to set up more than 20 nuclear power units in India in the next 20 years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:44 IST

Pak reluctance impedes agreement finalisation on Kartarpur

Attari, (Punjab), [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The third round of talks between Indian and Pakistani officials over Kartarpur Corridor concluded on Wednesday without finalising an agreement owing to certain differences on a few issues, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:12 IST

China grabbed more land than East India company, says ex-Maldives Prez

Male [Maldives], Sep 4 (ANI): Comparing China to the East India Company, former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed has alleged that without firing a bullet Beijing has grabbed more land than East India Company.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:44 IST

Hong Kong leader to announce formal withdrawal of extradition bill

Hong Kong [China], Sep 4 (ANI): Amid months of protest in the city, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday will announce the formal withdrawal of an extradition bill that would have allowed extraditions of criminal suspects for further prosecution in China.

Read More
iocl