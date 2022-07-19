5.1 and 4.3 magnitude earthquakes hit Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 18 (ANI): Two earthquakes hit Afghanistan's east and northeast regions on Monday evening, local media reported.

As per the Tolo News citing US Geological Survey, an earthquake measuring 5.1 jolted in the eastern Afghanistan region, at 4:52 (local time) while the earlier one was reported in the northeast with 4.3 magnitudes.

Meanwhile, earlier, on June 22, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Afghanistan including the capital city Kabul killing over 1,000 people across Barmal and Giyan districts in Paktika province and Spera district in Khost province.

In addition, at least 1,455 people were injured across three of the six most-affected districts of Barmal, Giyan, and Spera - many of them seriously. Over 10,000 houses were destroyed.



The United Nations allocated USD 10 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Funds (UNCERF) on Sunday to support the people of Afghanistan affected by the earthquake that struck the eastern part of the country.

Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) of Bahrain has entered into an agreement with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to distribute relief aid to support people in Afghanistan affected by the recent earthquake.

India also handed over the first consignment of relief assistance on June 23 to support the Afghan nationals affected by the earthquake.

The relief assistance handed over by the Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary (PAI), JP Singh consisted of essential items including family ridge tents, sleeping bags, blankets, sleeping mats, etc to support the people of Afghanistan in quake-affected regions.

India also deployed a team to the Embassy in Kabul to coordinate the efforts of stakeholders for the delivery of humanitarian aid. (ANI)

