5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts various parts of Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 17 (ANI): A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted various parts of Pakistan on Friday with the epicenter located on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, reported Samaa TV citing National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

As per the earthquake monitoring centre in Islamabad, the epicentre of the quake which struck on Friday was located on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border at the depth of 218 kilometres.



Notably, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre is managed by Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Tremors were felt in the northern and upper regions of the country, including Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Abbottabad, Malakand, Bannu, Nowshera, Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Lower Dir, Attock and Hazara Division.

According to the Pakistani media outlet, no casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

