5.1-Magnitude earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang

Beijing [China], Feb 21 (Sputnik/ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter's scale hit Kashgar Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 11:39 pm local time, the China Earthquake Networks Centre reported.

The epicentre of the earthquake was localised at 9.87 degrees north latitude and 77.47 degrees east longitude at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to CENC.

There have been no reports of any casualties or damage caused by the tremor.

A month ago, a powerful 6.4-magnitude quake struck the region which is often subject to seismic activity. (Sputnik/ANI)

