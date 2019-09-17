Representative Image
Representative Image

5.1 magnitude quake hits northwest China

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:02 IST

Beijing [China], Sep 16 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.1 on Richter Scale jolted Zhangye city in northwest China's Gansu Province on Monday evening.
The earthquake occurred at 12:48 (UTC), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The epicentre, with a depth of 18.5 kilometres, was monitored at 38.6 degrees north latitude and 100.24 degrees east longitude, the centre said in a report.
The Ministry of Emergency Management urged local authorities to send rescue teams to the quake-hit area immediately, Xinhua news agency reported.
However, no casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:42 IST

President Kovind seeks Slovenia's help in fighting cross-border terrorism

Ljubljana [Slovenia], Sept 16 (ANI): Expressing gratitude towards his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor for extending his support to fight cross-border terrorism, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said terrorism is one of the gravest challenges confronting humanity today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:36 IST

PhD fellowship programme will help in generating new biz ideas:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Launching the PhD fellowship programme at IITs for ASEAN students here on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said this platform will help in generating 'new generation business ideas' and 'exciting technological breakthroughs'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:55 IST

Will Federal Reserve 'ever get into the game, asks Trump

Washington D.C. [United States], Sept 16 (ANI): Intensifying his criticism against Federal Reserve after an attack in Saudi Arabia over the weekend leading to a major crude oil disruption, US President Donald Trump on Monday questioned whether the Fed would "ever get into the game."

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:52 IST

Iran, India review operationalisation of development projects,...

Tehran [Iran], Sep 16 (ANI): India and Iran on Monday reviewed bilateral cooperation on key issues like ongoing connectivity and infrastructure development projects including development of Shahid Behesthi Port, and full operationalisation of the Trilateral Transit Agreement (Chabahar Agreement) betwe

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:42 IST

India, Slovenia sign seven MoUs

New Delhi (India) Sept 16 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday held talks with his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor in Ljubljana and discussed possible collaboration between the two nations on a wide range of issues.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 21:51 IST

Wing Commander Anjali Singh joins Indian Mission in Russia as...

Moscow [Russia], Sep 16 (ANI): Wing Commander Anjali Singh has joined the Indian Embassy in Russia as India's first female military diplomat to be posted in any of the Indian missions abroad.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 21:49 IST

Houthi rebels threaten more attacks on Saudi oil systems

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): The Houthi rebels in Yemen on Monday warned of more attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure, two days after drone strikes that interrupted much of the kingdom's oil production heightened tensions between Iran and the United States.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 21:46 IST

Congress should investigate Obama's Netflix deal, says Trump

Washington D.C. [United States], Sep 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that former President Barack Obama should be investigated for getting a production deal with Netflix.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 21:25 IST

Geneva: Activist condemns Pak's brutalities on people of PoK,...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 16 (ANI): The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) on Monday strongly condemned Pakistan's brutal treatment meted to the people of PoK and said the organisation will raise the issue at all international forums, UN to expose Islamabad's "real face".

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 21:09 IST

Oil prices surged after Saudi attack disrupts global supply

Washington D.C. [United States], Sept 16 (ANI): Oil prices have spiked after a weekend attack on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthis caused disruption to the global supply of crude for some time.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 20:35 IST

Mongolia President Battulga on 5-day long visit India from Sept 19

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Mongolia President Khaltmaagiin Battulga, accompanied by a high-level official and business delegation, will pay a visit to India from September 19 to 23, Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 20:26 IST

Pak to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 9, airport-like...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 16 (ANI): Pakistan will inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on November 9, just two days before the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Atif Majeed, Pakistan's Project Director on the corridor, said on Monday.

Read More
iocl