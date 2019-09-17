5.1 magnitude quake hits northwest China

Beijing [China], Sep 16 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.1 on Richter Scale jolted Zhangye city in northwest China's Gansu Province on Monday evening.

The earthquake occurred at 12:48 (UTC), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicentre, with a depth of 18.5 kilometres, was monitored at 38.6 degrees north latitude and 100.24 degrees east longitude, the centre said in a report.

The Ministry of Emergency Management urged local authorities to send rescue teams to the quake-hit area immediately, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, no casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

