New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): A total of 51 Tata Ace trucks have been exported from Bareilly to Bangladesh (Benapole) via train, informed Union Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet on Sunday.
"From Bareilly to Bangladesh! 51 trucks exported from India to Bangladesh via Indian Railways. Railways is at the forefront to promote exports," the tweet read.
Petrapole-Benapole Integrated Check Post accounts for nearly a third of India-Bangladesh bilateral trade (USD 8.7 billion).
It is fully functional on both sides since this month after COVID related issues early on. (ANI)
51 trucks exported from India to Bangladesh
ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2020 22:12 IST
