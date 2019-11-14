5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan, tremors felt in Pakistan, Tajikistan

Ashkasham [Afghanistan], Nov 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter Scale stuck Ashkasham district of Afghanistan on Thursday. No casualties have been reported so far.

The earthquake hit at the depth of 87.9 km at around 9:23 IST, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The tremors were felt across Pakistan and Tajikistan.

The seismic activity was also felt in Swat, Lower Dir, Shangla, Buner, Dir Upper and Lower Dir, including Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Initially, no earthquake or financial loss was reported as a result of the earthquake. (ANI)

