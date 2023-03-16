5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Kencong

Kencong [Indonesia], March 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale struck 256 km south of Kencong, Indonesia on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Kencong is a district in Indonesia's East Java Province

The earthquake occurred at 05:22:41 (UTC+05:30) and hit Kencong, Indonesia on Thursday, at a depth of 10 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 10.600°S 113.308°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Further details awaited. (ANI)