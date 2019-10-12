5.2 magnitude earthquake rattles China

Beijing [China], Oct 12 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.2 on Richter scale struck southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Saturday, China Earthquake Networks Center said.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at around 10:55 pm (local time) was registered at a depth of 10 kilometers in Yulin City, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake. (ANI)

