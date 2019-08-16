5.2 magnitude quake hits northeast Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 16 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.2 on Richter Scale struck off Jorm village in Badakhshan province in north-eastern Afghanistan early Friday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred around 02:09 (UTC). The epicentre was located at a depth of 210.3 kilometres southwest of Jorm, along the Hindu Kush region.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property as a result of the quake.

Last week the region was rattled by an earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale with its epicentre located 17 kilometres east of Farkhar, a province located in the northeast of the mountainous country close to the border with Tajikistan.

According to the India Meteorological Department, mild tremors of the earthquake were also felt in the Delhi-NCR region on the same day. (ANI)

