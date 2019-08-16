Representative Image
Representative Image

5.2 magnitude quake hits northeast Afghanistan

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:56 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 16 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.2 on Richter Scale struck off Jorm village in Badakhshan province in north-eastern Afghanistan early Friday morning.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred around 02:09 (UTC). The epicentre was located at a depth of 210.3 kilometres southwest of Jorm, along the Hindu Kush region.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property as a result of the quake.
Last week the region was rattled by an earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale with its epicentre located 17 kilometres east of Farkhar, a province located in the northeast of the mountainous country close to the border with Tajikistan.
According to the India Meteorological Department, mild tremors of the earthquake were also felt in the Delhi-NCR region on the same day. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:59 IST

Flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia performs at Indian Mission...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 16 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Nepal organised a mesmerising performance of legendary flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia to commemorate India's 73rd Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:31 IST

Indian Mission celebrates I-Day in Madagascar, envoy focuses on...

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Aug 16 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Antananarivo celebrated the 73rd anniversary of India's Independence on Thursday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 08:33 IST

One more soldier killed in cross-border firing, claims Pakistan Army

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 16 (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Friday said that one more of its soldiers was killed in the firing by the Indian Army after ceasefire violations took place between the two sides a day before.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 07:01 IST

Terror groups in PoK launch anti-India protests, threaten for...

Muzaffarabad, [PoK] Aug 16 (ANI): In an exclusive video from Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), terror outfits are seen regrouping with an aim to launch 'jihad' against India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 06:31 IST

UNSC to hold 'closed consultation' session on Kashmir issue

New York [US], Aug 16 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is all set to hold a closed consultation session to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 06:19 IST

'China to face 1st ever recession if it doesn't sign trade deal with US'

Washington [US], Aug 16 (ANI): China is likely to face its first-ever recession if it does not sign a trade deal with the United States, claimed a former economic advisor to President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 05:36 IST

N Korea fires two unidentified projectiles in East Sea: South Korea

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 16 (ANI): North Korea on Friday fired two unidentified projectiles into East Sea said South Korea.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 05:34 IST

US to make fantastic, good trade deal with UK after Brexit: Trump

Washington [US], Aug 16 (ANI): The United States is likely to make a "fantastic and good trade deal" with the United Kingdom soon after the Brexit, said President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 05:34 IST

2 Palestinians attack Israeli police with knife, 1 shot dead

Tel Aviv [Israel], Aug 16 (ANI): A minor in Palestinian was shot dead and another suffered injuries after they attack an Israeli policeman with a knife in Old City of Jerusalem.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 04:35 IST

Fire in Mexico City prison kills 3, injures 7

Mexico City [Mexico], Aug 16 (Sputnik/ANI) - At least three people were killed, while seven were injured after a fire broke out at a prison in eastern Mexico City on Thursday morning, local media reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 04:35 IST

90 killed, 200 injured in communal clashes in Libya's Murzug

New York [US], Aug 16 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 90 people were killed and more than 200 others wounded in communal clashes in the Libyan town of Murzug, said The United Nations on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 03:23 IST

Don't want to see violent crackdown by China in Hong Kong: Trump

Washington [US], Aug 16 (ANI): Expressing concern over the current situation in Hong Kong, United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would not want to see a violent crackdown by the Chinese.

Read More
iocl